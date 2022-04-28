BlackRock breaks into the blockchain ETF market with the launch of IBLC

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the investment world’s largest asset manager, has made its first foray into the expanding market of blockchain and crypto exchange traded funds. The firm unveiled the iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC), the latest thematic ETF aimed at providing exposure to the growing demand around blockchain technology.

IBLC intends to invest in companies that are involved in the development, innovation and utilization of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies. It also provides the market community with a way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other crypto assets through its 35 holdings that are involved in the cryptocurrency world.

IBLC's holdings are led by Coinbase Global (COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT). These stocks are weighted at 11.14%, 11.04% and 10.41%, respectively.

In addition, IBLC has a 0.47% expense ratio -- cheaper than its competitor funds Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH), Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) and VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP).

Expense ratios for those rivals: BLOK 0.71%, BKCH 0.50%, BITQ 0.85% and DAPP 0.50%.

Rachel Aguirre, BlackRock’s head of US iShares product, stated: “The expansion of our megatrends line-up today reflects the power of the millennial and rise of the self-directed investor, whose buying habits have reshaped mainstream consumer behaviors, and in turn, the companies in which they invest.”

In related news, the Central African Republic on Wednesday has confirmed its move to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.