MSCI and MarketAxess sign strategic collaboration for portfolio analytics solutions
Apr. 28, 2022 8:32 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), MSCIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) agreed to enter into a strategic collaboration for creating innovative portfolio analytics solutions and co-branded fixed income indexes incorporating MarketAxess liquidity data.
- It plans to integrate MarketAxess’ AI-powered pricing and liquidity measures, including Relative Liquidity Score and Tradability, into MSCI’s portfolio construction analytics tools and its fixed income indexes.
- MarketAxess plans to leverage MSCI's ESG ratings to identify and create more liquid and sustainable fixed income portfolios for its global institutional clients.
- The strategic collaboration is subject to the execution of definitive agreements.