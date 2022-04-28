MSCI and MarketAxess sign strategic collaboration for portfolio analytics solutions

Apr. 28, 2022

  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) agreed to enter into a strategic collaboration for creating innovative portfolio analytics solutions and co-branded fixed income indexes incorporating MarketAxess liquidity data.
  • It plans to integrate MarketAxess’ AI-powered pricing and liquidity measures, including Relative Liquidity Score and Tradability, into MSCI’s portfolio construction analytics tools and its fixed income indexes.
  • MarketAxess plans to leverage MSCI's ESG ratings to identify and create more liquid and sustainable fixed income portfolios for its global institutional clients.
  • The strategic collaboration is subject to the execution of definitive agreements.
