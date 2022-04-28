Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is trading ~43% lower in the pre-market Thursday after the telehealth company missed Street forecasts for its Q1 2022 revenue prompting many analysts to downgrade the stock.

The financials “reveal cracks in TDOC’s whole health foundation as increased competitive intensity is weighing on growth and margins,” Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight said after discussions with the management.

The issues were particularly notable in the company’s fastest growing direct-to-consumer mental health and chronic care segments, which, according to the analyst, were expected to drive growth over the next three years.

Despite the reluctance to make widespread changes to the thesis based only on one poor quarter, Grosslight said: “We are doubtful that we will see the competition-driven headwinds abate anytime soon.”

Expecting Teladoc (TDOC) shares to trade in a narrow range over the next 12 months, the analyst downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy, with the price target lowered to $43 from $115 per share, implying a downside of ~23.2% to the last close.

Credit Suisse analysts led by A.J. Rice downgraded Teladoc (TDOC) to Neutral from Outperform, noting, among other things, the company’s underwhelming full year outlook. The price target slashed to $35 from $114 per share indicates a downside of ~38% to the last close.

“TDOC is seeing an elongated sales cycle as employers and health plans evaluate their long-term strategies to deliver the benefits and care their populations need,” the team noted.

The analysts argue that, as a result the company has lowered its estimate for revenue yield for dollar of ad spend and recognized a $6.6B goodwill impairment to reflect ~75% and ~66% decline in revenue and EBITDA, respectively.

Q1 results disprove its Bullish thesis and “introduces significant uncertainty for the trajectory of revenue and margins over both the near and intermediate term,” Wells Fargo’s Stephen Baxter and Stan Berenshteyn wrote as they downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight. The price target lowered to $40 from $104 per share implies a downside ~29% to the last close.

