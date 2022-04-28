Joby Aviation is seen as a long-term winner in first rating look from JPMorgan

JPMorgan started off coverage on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) with a Neutral rating, although it was bullish on the long-term outlook for the eVTOL player.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) is called a first-mover in the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing industry with a plan to manufacture, own, and operate eVTOL aircraft for passenger flights.

Analyst Bill Peterson: "We anticipate a market opportunity post certification larger than today’s helicopter market size given purported noise and safety benefits relative to helicopters. Longer term, we expect Joby's market opportunity to potentially reach $1T over several decades."

While Joby Aviation (JOBY) is noted to have a head start on commercialization relative to peers and is seen as well-positioned to execute on its strategy, that lead is said to be broadly reflected in the current share price.

Shares of Joby Aviation (JOBY) rose 1.94% premarket to $5.26. JPMorgan set a price target of $7 on JOBY vs. the post-SPAC trading high of $14.33.

eVTOL sector watch: JPMorgan started off coverage on Archer Aviation with an Overweight rating.