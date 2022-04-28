Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) -0.6% pre-market Thursday after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings that slightly exceeded estimates but revenues fell 4% Y/Y to $8.8B, as results were weighed by labor shortages and supply chain issues.

Q1 net income fell to $955M, or $6.10/share, from $2.2B, or $13.43/share, in the year-earlier quarter which included a $1.1B net after-tax benefit related to the IT services divestiture.

Q1 sales fell 9.6% Y/Y to $2.7B at the aeronautics systems segment, while revenues rose 13.2% to $2.86B at the space systems business.

Northrop (NOC) said net awards totaled $8.5B in the quarter with an ending backlog of $75.8B.

The company maintained its FY 2022 guidance for EPS adjusted for the IT services sale of $24.50-$25.10, in line with $24.86 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $36.2B-$36.6B, in line with $36.6B consensus.

Northrop Grumman's (NOC) price return has increased 13% YTD and 29% during the past year.