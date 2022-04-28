ORGN, BORR and SY among pre market gainers
- RCM Technologies (RCMT) +25% on Q1 results.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)+17% gets FDA fast track nod for its cell therapy to treat human papillomavirus positive cancers.
- Meta Platforms (FB) +15% on Q1 results.
- Atomera (ATOM) +11% on Q1 results.
- Blackboxstocks (BLBX) +8%.
- GasLog Partners (GLOP) +8% on Q1 results.
- Pinterest (PINS) +8% on Q1 results.
- ServiceNow (NOW) +7% on Q1 results.
- So-Young International (SY) +7%.
- QUALCOMM (QCOM) +6% on Q2 results.
- Archer Aviation (ACHR) +6% after bull call from JPMorgan on trillion dollar opportunity.
- Origin Materials (ORGN) +6% and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings group partner to develop advanced carbon-negative materials for tires.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +6%.