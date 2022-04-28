Marble Financial acquires digital marketing firm eBunch; grants 2.52M stock options
Apr. 28, 2022 8:44 AM ETMarble Financial Inc. (MRBLF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Marble Financial (OTCPK:MRBLF) stated Thursday that it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire eBunch Data and Development for C$550K.
- The purchase price includes a C$200K cash component and C$350K equity
- eBunch is a Canadian digital marketing firm that provides solutions in generating more qualified leads per dollar spent for retailers through its in-house AI driven tools.
- The transaction also provides vendors a two-year performance-based opportunity to earn $0.10 for every $1 in gross income over and above $750K in annual incremental revenue growth formula.
- Definitive agreement is expected by June 30, 2022.
- Stock Options: To note, Marble told it has also granted an aggregate of 2,525,000 stock options under the its stock option plan to its directors, employees, and certain consultants. The stock options are issued at $0.13 per share.