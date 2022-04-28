Total Energies Q1 results - beats across the board, increases share buyback

Total Energies (NYSE:TTE) reported earnings ahead of the market open in Europe Thursday, beating expectations across the board and increasing the share buyback program. Morgan Stanley's Martijn Rats said, "the beat was driven primarily by integrated gas on high sales and strong trading, and in refining thanks to high distillate margins." Total's (TTE) outlook points to a reduction in Russian oil production volumes of 2-3mb/d (USO):

Earnings - Total (TTE) posted $3.40 in adjusted earnings per share during Q1, versus street expectations for $2.79.

Cash flow - free cash flow during the quarter reached $9.7b, or ~8% of Total's current market cap.

Capital allocation - management previously increased the dividend for 2022 by 5%, currently a ~6.3% forward yield; Thursday, the company announced an acceleration of the share buyback, now $3.0b in the first half of the year, or ~2.5% of shares outstanding.

Integrated gas - the segment posted $3.1b in earnings during Q1, up 3.1x from a year ago; management expects to see continued elevated gas price realizations, as most of Total's (TTE) LNG contracts have crude-oil linked price agreements, on a 3-month delay.

Downstream - refining and chemicals segment profits rose 4.6x year on year, as higher distillate margins on reduced Russian imports lifted profits; Total (TTE) increased downstream throughput by 15% from a year ago.

Excluding the company's significant Russia exposure, management and the board are executing flawlessly. Delivering on earnings, buying back shares, raising the dividend, hitting capex targets, making historic oil finds offshore, etc. Shares remain very cheap, relative to current levels of free cash flow. However, for the time being, the fate of Total's (TTE) share price is closely linked to Russian and European policy measures, given the company's heavy exposure to Russia-domiciled projects.