Arena Group reports prelim Q1 revenue of ~$47M
Apr. 28, 2022 8:44 AM ETArena Group Holdings Inc (The) (AREN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Arena Group (NYSEMKT:AREN) has reported prelim revenue of ~$47M for Q122, up ~44% Y/Y and driven by a more than twofold jump in digital advertising revenue.
- Revenue is expected to beat Wall Street estimates, and the full results will be published on May 4, 2022. Gross profit is also expected to have risen more than threefold to ~$20M from $5M in the year ago quarter.
- The unaudited financial results do not include revenues from multimedia content company AMG/Parade, which the group agreed to acquire in January.
- CEO Ross Levinsohn said: "Our first quarter, typically the slowest from a seasonal perspective, will significantly exceed analyst expectations. We are continuing to expand and generate efficiencies, and grow our operating margins. During the fourth quarter of 2021 we reached an inflection point in our growth and now for every new digital dollar of revenue that the Company generates, more than 50% contributes to our gross profit."
- He added: "The investments we’ve made over the past eighteen months have now positioned our Company to grow without any further substantial capital outlays. We continue to bolster our content, develop and leverage brand recognition, and exploit strong audience development capabilities across a unified backend system."