Bread Financial Q1 earnings highlighted by robust credit sales, net interest income
Apr. 28, 2022 8:46 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) first-quarter earnings fell short of the average analyst consensus, while credit sales and net interest income strengthened.
- Credit sales of $6.89B in Q1 climbed from $6.04B in Q1 2021 but down from $8.78B in Q4 2021.
- Average credit card and other loans were $16.7B in Q1, up from $15.79B in the year-ago period and $16.09B in Q4 2021.
- Q1 net interest income of $989M rose from $942M in the year-ago quarter and $933M in Q4 2021.
- Q1 revenue of $921M topped the consensus of $914.18M and drifted higher from $802M in Q1 2021 and $855M in Q4 2021.
- Q1 return on average equity of 38.5% vs. 66.3% in Q1 a year ago and 11.1% in Q4 of last year.
- Q1 tangible book value of $31.87 per share compared with $21.32 in Q1 2021 and $28.09 in Q4 2021.
- Efficiency ratio of 46.2% in Q1 vs. 50.1% in Q1 2021 and 50.0% in Q4 2021.
- Earlier, Bread Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.