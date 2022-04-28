Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares jumped on Thursday after the social network reported first-quarter results and issued guidance that some Wall Street analysts suggested stability, even as the Ben Silbermann-led company continues to lose users.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post lowered the price target on Pinterest (PINS) to $38 from $46, but kept the firm's neutral rating, noting the company's "uncertain transition" is keeping them on the sidelines.

"We see Pinterest as a high quality platform for advertisers and think users could bottom in [second-quarter]," Post wrote in a note to clients, adding that the use case is still uncertain at this time, as U.S. users are back to 2019 levels.

Pinterest (PINS) shares rose more than 9% to $20.42 in premarket trading on Thursday. Year-to-date, shares have fallen nearly 49%.

For the period ending March 31, Pinterest (PINS) said it earned 10 cents a share on $574.89 million in revenue, up 19% year-over-year.

The company saw its monthly active users during the period fall to 433 million, down from 478 million in the year-ago period. Pinterest (PINS) added that as of April 25, it had 94 million monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada and 432.9 million around the world.

For the second-quarter, Pinterest (PINS) said it expects revenue to rise 11% year-over-year, while operating expenses are forecast to rise 10%.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley, who rates shares hold with a $31 price target, noted that the company's management is "making the right product changes," particularly around Video Idea Pins, opening up its API and its continued push into e-commerce, but more is needed to change the firm's mindset.

"We believe management is making the right product changes, and we are hopeful that efforts to spur engagement bear fruit, but we need to see more evidence of stabilization before we get more positive," Kelley wrote in a note to clients.

On its earnings call, Pinterest (PINS) Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said the headwinds to monthly active users would stop in the third-quarter.