AST SpaceMobile collaborates with Globe Telecom for expanded reach
Apr. 28, 2022 8:55 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), GTMEFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced a MoU with Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF), digital platform in the Philippines, serving consumers and businesses’ telecommunications and technology needs ~86M wireless subscribers.
- Once launched, AST SpaceMobile would aim to provide Globe with expanded coverage and reach to remote and underserved areas.
- "This collaboration is another step in Globe's continuing initiatives to provide digital connectivity to remote rural communities as part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," Globe's executive commented.
- AST SpaceMobile has entered into agreements and understandings with mobile network operators which collectively service 1.8M+ cellular customers.
- Shares trading 3.5% higher premarket.