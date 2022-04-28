Timber Pharma jumps after FDA fast track nod for TMB-001 to treat ichthyosis skin diseases
Apr. 28, 2022 8:58 AM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) on Thursday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Fast Track designation to the company's lead asset TMB-001 for the treatment of severe subtypes of congenital ichthyosis, a family of rare genetic skin diseases highlighted by dry, thickened, and scaling skin.
- TMBR stock shoots up 23.6% to $0.33 in premarket trading.
- TMB-001, a topical isotretinoin, got the Fast Track designation for the treatment of X-linked recessive ichthyosis and autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis lamellar ichthyosis.
- The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- TMBR said it expects to launch a phase 3 clinical trial called ASCEND to evaluate TMB-001 within the next 60 days.
- "Now we can communicate frequently with the FDA throughout our pivotal Phase 3 ASCEND clinical trial with the goal of earlier drug approval and access by patients," said TMBR CEO John Koconis.