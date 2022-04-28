Argo Group jumps after confirming it's exploring strategic alternatives
Apr. 28, 2022 9:00 AM ETArgo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Argo Group (NYSE:ARGO) rose 7.1% in premarket trading after the insurance company said its board has started an exploration of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger.
- Argo (ARGO) also announced it's postponed the company's annual meeting until the second half of the year, according to a statement. The board believes it's in shareholders best interest to conduct a strategic review prior to the annual meeting.
- Argo has retained Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal counsel to assist in the review process.
- The report comes The Insurer reported earlier this month that insurer is looking to hire a new advisor as it explores a number of sales options.