Linde (NYSE:LIN) -1.1% pre-market Thursday after beating expectations for Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues and raising its full-year guidance, but warning of potential impairments from scaling down its presence in the Russian market.

Q1 net profit rose to $1.17B, or $2.30/share, from $980M, or $1.86/share, in the year-earlier quarter, led by higher pricing, strong volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments, the company said.

Q1 sales increased 13% Y/Y to $8.21B, with revenues in the Americas business, which generates most of the company's sales, up 14% to $3.24B.

Linde (LIN) raised FY 2022 guidance for adjusted EPS to $11.65-$11.90, representing 9%-11% annual growth, from $11.55-$11.85 previously, which excludes contributions from Russian earnings in H2.

Linde (LIN) said the winding down of engineering projects in Russia, which generated ~1% of sales in 2021, caused a ~$350M impact to Q1 sales, and the company had ~$2B in contract liabilities related to engineering projects in Russia as of the end of Q1.

The company said it may incur impairment and other charges in future quarters as it scales back from the Russia market.

Linde's (LIN) price return shows an 11% YTD loss but a 6% gain during the past year.