Mastercard (NYSE:MA) shares are rising 2.5% in premarket trading after the card network posted better-than-expected results, reflecting a robust rebound in international travel.

"As of March, cross-border travel is above 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began, and ahead of our expectations," said CEO Michael Miebach said. The company is also seeing traction in consumer and small business payments, Mastercard Installment, and its work in the digital space, he said.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.76 vs. consensus of $2.16 and $1.74 a year ago.

Q1 gross dollar volume of $1.9T increased 17% Y/Y on a local currency basis.

Cross-border volume growth of 53%, local currency basis.

Switched transactions gained 22%.

Q1 adjusted operating expenses of $2.2B, rose 11%.

Adjusted operating margin of 57.5% increased from 52.9% a year ago.

Q1 adjusted net revenue of $5.14B vs. consensus of $4.90B and $4.16B in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

