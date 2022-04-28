Barclays suspends further sales of iPath ETNs

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) announced that it has halted further sales of 30 iPath ETNs. The move comes as the company plans a restatement of financial details, triggering a regulatory requirement that it stop selling the investment vehicles.

The suspension went into effect at the open of trading on Thursday and will last until further notice.

The suspended ETNs are as follows: (DJP), (CAPD), (ATMP), (JJC), (GRN), (JO), (JJG), (VXZ), (JJN), (BCM), (GSP), (GBUG), (BAL), (JJT), (SGG), (JJA), (JJM), (NIB), (JJU), (PBUG), (COW), (JJS), (SBUG), (IMLP), (JJE), (JJP), (PGM), (WIL), (RODI), and (LD).

Barclays explained that it plans to restate financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021. As part of this, the bank is required to halt sales of the related ETNs until it has completed the necessary regulatory filings.

"Barclays Bank expects to reopen sales of the ETNs when the amended Form 20-F and new shelf registration statement have been filed with the SEC and will make a further public announcement when this action is taken," the company said.

For further information on these ETNs, click here.