Cuentas executes second amendment to binding LOI for Black011.com acquisition
Apr. 28, 2022 9:10 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) finalized a second amendment to the binding LOI to acquire the operations of Black011.com which includes the distribution network of 31.6K bodegas & convenience stores and the proprietary platform which produced revenue $8.2M+ in 2021.
- Under the amendment, the two companies have committed to a closing date of May 20, 2022 with conditional penalties if either party fails to close.
- "This acquisition will lead to numerous opportunities to distribute Cuentas' digital services to 31.6K+ new locations," CEO Jeff Johnson commented.
- Cuentas invested in the expansion of the Black011.com network in 2021 which included penetration in the NYC Tristate area.
- On acquisition completion, Black011.com subscribers and retailers would gain access to Cuentas solutions including the Cuentas Prepaid Debit card, NY Transit cards and reloads, Amazon cash, digital gift cards, new offers and more.
- Shares trading 1% down premarket.