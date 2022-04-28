Abbvie, Plexium team up to develop therapies for neurological disorders
Apr. 28, 2022 9:11 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Plexium entered an exclusive strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize novel Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) therapies for neurological conditions.
- Under the agreement, Plexium will conduct preclinical research activities for the collaboration targets, after which AbbVie has the option to select programs for additional research and development activities.
- Plexium received an upfront cash fee and is eligible to receive additional payments from AbbVie, as well as royalties on commercialized products, and has the option to participate in product development in return for higher royalty rates.
- AbbVie (ABBV) will be responsible for development and commercialization globally of products resulting from the transaction.
- The companies said the collaboration combines AbbVie's neuroscience capabilities with Plexium's TPD platform that enables the discovery of novel therapies toward challenging drug targets.
- "Collaborating with Plexium to identify and advance novel degraders aligns with AbbVie's efforts to use novel platform technologies to seek effective therapeutics for patients suffering from debilitating neurological diseases," said Eric Karran, vice president, Neuroscience Discovery at AbbVie.