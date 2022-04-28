Thermo Fisher gains after lifting 2022 outlook

  • Life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is trading ~6% higher in the pre-market Thursday after the COVID-19 test maker raised its full-year outlook following better than expected financials reported for 1Q 2022.
  • Revenue for the quarter jumped ~19% YoY to $11.8B as core organic growth stood at ~16% YoY while COVID-19 testing revenue dropped ~12% YoY to ~$1.7B.
  • Revenue from lab products & services jumped ~51% YoY to $5.4B compared to ~16% YoY growth in the preceding quarter.
  • Analytical instruments generated $1.5B revenue with ~9% YoY growth, while life sciences revenue stood flat at $4.23B and revenue from specialty diagnostics contracted ~8% YoY to $1.5B.
  • The company reported ~29% of adj. operating margin while adj. operating income fell ~2% YoY to $3.5B.
  • At the conference call, Thermo Fisher (TMO) increased the revenue and adj. earnings guidance to $42.5B and $22.65 per share from $42B and $22.43 estimated three months ago, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts project the company to report ~$42.1B in revenue and $22.54 earnings per share for this year.
