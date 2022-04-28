Swvl surges on deal to acquire Zeelo
Apr. 28, 2022 9:20 AM ETSwvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Swvl Holdings (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares surged ~10% pre-market after the company announced a definitive deal to acquire Zeelo.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be completed in May 2022.
- Founded in 2016, Zeelo is a UK-based smart bus platform. Its transport management software system comprises a SaaS platform, proprietary routing algorithms, multiple consumer apps, and 24 / 7 customer service support that ensure people located in transport deserts have access to regular, subsidized bus service for their daily commute.
- The acquisition expands Swvl's global footprint to 146 cities across 21 countries in 5 continents. It offers a complementary suite of B2B mobility solution and a fully managed TaaS platform that connects riders via their employers and schools to operators and drivers.