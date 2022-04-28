Lilly's tirzepatide shows weight loss benefit in adults without diabetes
Apr. 28, 2022 9:28 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)NVOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide has demonstrated a significant weight loss benefit in individuals without diabetes in a late-stage trial.
- The dual GIP/GLP-1 agonist previously demonstrated weight loss, but in a patient population of those with diabetes.
- Results showed that participants taking tirzepatide achieved average weight reductions of 16% on 5 mg (35 lb.), 21.4% on 10 mg (49 lb.), and 22.5% on 15 (52 lb.), compared to 2.4% on placebo (5 lb.).
- Also, 89% (5 mg) and 96% (10 mg and 15 mg) of participants on tirzepatide achieved at least 5% weight loss compared to 28% of those on placebo.
- The results provide further evidence that tirzepatide could pose a challenge to semaglutide, which is marketed as a weight loss treatment by Novo Nordisk (NVO) under the name Wegovy.