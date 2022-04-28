Twilio hires chief digital officer, chief privacy officer

Apr. 28, 2022

  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has added two new roles to the leadership suite.
  • Reeny Sondhi has joined the company in the new role of chief digital officer, set to lead all technology operations as the company focuses on scaling up. She joins from Autodesk, where she served as that company's chief security officer, and had previously worked at EMC, transitioning to security after years in product management.
  • Amy Holcroft joins the company as chief privacy officer, where she'll lead the team responsible for protecting the interests of Twilio's 250,000-plus customers and enabling compliance with information privacy laws. She was previously a privacy leader at HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
  • "Reeny and Amy bring essential experience to Twilio that will set us up for success as we scale and transform our business while protecting our customers’ and their end users’ digital rights," says Chief Operating Officer Khozema Shipchandler.
