Lumen secures 7-year contract to transform New Jersey 911 platform

Apr. 28, 2022

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has been selected by the state of New Jersey to help it transition to a next generation 911 platform.
  • The state has opted to implement the Lumen NG911 platform and network to help improve the delivery of emergency calls.
  • The move will leverage the company's network, software defined IP network, applications and call routing services to deliver a faster, more reliable 911 system.
  • Planning for implementation is already underway, with Lumen committed to working with a local small business as part of the transition.
  • The seven-year contract establishes a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet) that will serve the state's 248 PSAPs across 21 counties.
