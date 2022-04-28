Lumen secures 7-year contract to transform New Jersey 911 platform
Apr. 28, 2022 9:27 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has been selected by the state of New Jersey to help it transition to a next generation 911 platform.
- The state has opted to implement the Lumen NG911 platform and network to help improve the delivery of emergency calls.
- The move will leverage the company's network, software defined IP network, applications and call routing services to deliver a faster, more reliable 911 system.
- Planning for implementation is already underway, with Lumen committed to working with a local small business as part of the transition.
- The seven-year contract establishes a statewide Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet) that will serve the state's 248 PSAPs across 21 counties.