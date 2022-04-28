Cabot to expand inkjet manufacturing facility in Massachusetts for meeting rising demand

Apr. 28, 2022 9:28 AM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced the expansion of its Inkjet manufacturing facility in Haverhill, Massachusetts with the addition of a new production line.
  • The expansion will increase the company's global capacity for color aqueous pigment dispersions and is part of an ambitious investment program of $50M+ over the next three years to meet the growing demand of the inkjet market for digital printing applications.
  • The new line is expected to be operational in 2023.
  • Cabot’s new inkjet capacity will provide a reliable global supply to support the increasing need for inkjet solutions driven by the shift to digital printing.
  • Besides the expansion of the new production line, the facility recently underwent capital expansion projects including upgrades to manufacturing equipment and process technologies as part of the multi-year investment program.
