China Yibai acquires cleaning services firm TidyCall
Apr. 28, 2022 9:32 AM ETChina YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (CBGH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding (OTCPK:CBGH) stated Thursday it has signed definitive agreement to acquire TidyCall in a reverse takeover transaction.
- TidyCall is a Canadian company that provides on-demand cleaning and house keeping services.
- The transaction comes at share exchange agreement on 1:1 basis, after giving effect to a reverse stock split on the basis of 1:10 shares, report.
- Upon closing, TidyCall would become the 75% controlling shareholder of CBGH and will be listed as Infinittek Holdings, told CEO and President Willie Hsu.
- Press Release