China Yibai acquires cleaning services firm TidyCall

  • China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding (OTCPK:CBGH) stated Thursday it has signed definitive agreement to acquire TidyCall in a reverse takeover transaction.
  • TidyCall is a Canadian company that provides on-demand cleaning and house keeping services.
  • The transaction comes at share exchange agreement on 1:1 basis, after giving effect to a reverse stock split on the basis of 1:10 shares, report.
  • Upon closing, TidyCall would become the 75% controlling shareholder of CBGH and will be listed as Infinittek Holdings, told CEO and President Willie Hsu. 
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.