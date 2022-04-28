Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo on Thursday has upgraded Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) to Overweight from Equal Weight on the basis of its improved full-year guidance for net interest margin.

Recall that the bank's Q1 net interest income fell slightly from the previous quarter, but remained elevated from Q1 2021.

For 2022, Fifth Third (FITB) guided net interest income growth of 13% to 14% compared with 4% to 5% in the previous view, according to the lender's Q1 earnings call presentation.

Given its improved outlook, Mayo has lifted his 2022 EPS estimate to $3.60 from $3.20 vs. the average analyst estimate of $3.61, Mayo wrote in a note to clients. His revised estimate reflects higher net interest income, lower fees, slightly lower expenses and lower buybacks.

Overall, "the reward-to-risk ratio seems attractive, esp. given our confidence for improvement in both volumes and margins," Mayo highlighted. FITB shares are off 17.5% M/M and nearly 15% YTD.

SA's Quant Rating views FITB as a strong Buy as well, with the best factor grades in growth, profitability and revisions. And Wall Street Analysts screen the stock with a Buy (6 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 10 Hold).

Previously, (April 18) Fifth Third Bank raised its minimum hourly wage to $20.