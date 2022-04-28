Medical Properties Trust Q1 meets consensus helped by inflation-protected leases
Apr. 28, 2022 9:37 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock is rising 2.9% after the hospital REIT posted Q1 earnings that met the consensus estimate and revised its guidance to reflect expected year funds from operations rather than the "run-rate" practice it previously used.
- Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.47 matched the average analyst estimate and is unchanged from Q4's NFFO and up from $0.42 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 total expenses of $226.5M increased from $224.3M in Q4 2021 and $204.1M a year ago.
- "Our hospitals continue to perform exceptionally well, and the organic growth benefits provided by our inflation-protected leases were realized early in 2022, as average cash rents for the majority of our portfolio increased by roughly 4%," said Chairman, President, and CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr.
- He expects acquisitions of $1B-$3B in 2022 to be focused on "the most compelling opportunities available and sized to be funded primarily with non-dilutive and attractively priced proceeds from partnership transactions."
- The company is revising its guidance to switch to a calendar year from its previous "run-rate" estimate based on its existing portfolio and capitalization. The company sees 2022 normalized FFO per share of $1.78-$1.82, which doesn't include ~$25m in rents from development projects that were included in the previous run-rate estimates.
- The new guidance range may not compare with the $1.87 consensus, compiled with analyst estimates that were based on Medical Properties' previous guidance practice.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
