Medical Properties Trust Q1 meets consensus helped by inflation-protected leases

Apr. 28, 2022 9:37 AM ET

Modern Hospital Building

JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock is rising 2.9% after the hospital REIT posted Q1 earnings that met the consensus estimate and revised its guidance to reflect expected year funds from operations rather than the "run-rate" practice it previously used.
  • Q1 normalized FFO per share of $0.47 matched the average analyst estimate and is unchanged from Q4's NFFO and up from $0.42 in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 total expenses of $226.5M increased from $224.3M in Q4 2021 and $204.1M a year ago.
  • "Our hospitals continue to perform exceptionally well, and the organic growth benefits provided by our inflation-protected leases were realized early in 2022, as average cash rents for the majority of our portfolio increased by roughly 4%," said Chairman, President, and CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr.
  • He expects acquisitions of $1B-$3B in 2022 to be focused on "the most compelling opportunities available and sized to be funded primarily with non-dilutive and attractively priced proceeds from partnership transactions."
  • The company is revising its guidance to switch to a calendar year from its previous "run-rate" estimate based on its existing portfolio and capitalization. The company sees 2022 normalized FFO per share of $1.78-$1.82, which doesn't include ~$25m in rents from development projects that were included in the previous run-rate estimates.
  • The new guidance range may not compare with the $1.87 consensus, compiled with analyst estimates that were based on Medical Properties' previous guidance practice.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Medical Properties (MPW) FFO of $0.47 in-line, revenue of $409.8M misses by $3.51M
