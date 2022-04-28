Cyngn stock slides on pricing $20M securities offering

Apr. 28, 2022 9:38 AM ETCyngn Inc. (CYN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are down 12% after the company announced the pricing of a private securities offering.
  • The autonomous vehicle technology company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors to issue 6,451,613 units and pre-funded units at a purchase price of $3.10/unit, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Each unit and pre-funded unit consist of one share of common stock or common stock equivalent, and one non-tradable warrant exercisable for one share of common stock for $2.98 (for a total of 6,451,613 shares underlying the warrant).
  • The warrant will have a five year term from the date of issuance. No actual units will be issued in the offering.
  • Gross proceeds are estimated to be $20M. Offering is expected to close around April 29, 2022.
  • The company will have ~33.56M shares of common stock issued and outstanding at completion of the offering.
