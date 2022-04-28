Matterport expands Japan presence for digital twin platform adoption
Apr. 28, 2022 9:38 AM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is expanding its presence in Japan as it increases investments to open new sales channels and broaden its customer service operations to support the growing adoption of the Matterport digital twin platform within the country.
- Japan represents one of the largest property markets in the world with 324M+ physical spaces ready to be digitized.
- Digital twins help people in a range of business roles improve operational efficiency by reducing travel or enabling them to collaborate from anywhere.
- Numerous customers in Japan use the Matterport Digital Twin Platform today, including real estate development company Mitsubishi Estate Residence and Takenaka, a major Japanese architectural engineering and construction company.