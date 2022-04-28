TransMedics gets FDA approval for expanded use of OCS Heart System
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted premarket approval (PMA) to its OCS Heart System for use with organs from donors after circulatory death (DCD).
- The company noted that the approval could expand the pool of eligible donor hearts in the U.S. and follows FDA PMA approval of the OCS Heart System for use with organs from donors after brain death (DBD) received in September 2021.
- "This first-of-its kind DCD heart approval represents a transformative milestone for the U.S. heart transplant community as it stands to meaningfully expand the pool of eligible donor hearts while also enhancing our customer's ability to utilize our OCS technology," said TransMedics (TMDX) President and CEO Waleed Hassanein.
- TransMedics (TMDX) said the sytem is now approved for expanded use for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts.
- The approval was based on results from a study called OCS DCD Heart Trial.