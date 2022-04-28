MaxLinear surges as Q1 tops estimates, Wells Fargo upgrades on 'ideal risk-reward'

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) shares jumped on Thursday after the semiconductor company posted first-quarter results that topped estimates and Wells Fargo upgraded the stock, citing an "idea risk-reward."

Analyst Gary Mobley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and kept the per-share price target of $66, noting that shares are now "grossly undervalued."

"While we believe we are near peak cycle conditions, we think [MaxLinear] can grow [revenue] mostly independent of the chip cycle," Mobley wrote in a note to clients.

MaxLinear (MXL) shares jumped more than 16% to $51.17 in early trading on Thursday.

In the first-quarter, the company earned an adjusted $1 per share on $264 million in revenue, up 26.1% year-over-year.

Mobley also noted that the company's revenue has "little direct correlation w/ direct consumer spending" and is more tied to telecom, cable and data center spending, which the analyst viewed as "more durable areas in the current macro backdrop."

MaxLinear (MXL) also has three growth drivers ahead, Mobley noted: Wi-Fi, baseband fiber and infrastructure.

"However, we now endorse the idea that [MaxLinear] [baseband] business can be a HSD-% grower against a backdrop of flattish global [baseband] subs, given MXL's content ($) growth & more recent push into [telecom] [baseband] fiber," Mobley added.