Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) said Thursday it is selling its 40% holding in Hitachi Transport System to KKR (NYSE:KKR), which is planning a tender offer to take the company private, in a deal valued at ~¥670B ($5.2B).

KKR (KKR) said it is offering ¥8,913/share ($68.52) for Hitachi Transport, a 166% premium to the logistics company's 12-month average closing price through yesterday.

KKR last week led a consortium in offering to acquire Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care for nearly $15B.