American Express and Billtrust join hands for offering suppliers a solution

Apr. 28, 2022 9:52 AM ETBTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS), AXPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

American Express

Mrinal Pal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a collaboration with Billtrust (NASDAQ:BTRS) for enabling suppliers to streamline acceptance of American Express virtual cards.
  • With this integration, suppliers will have the ability to automate and accelerate virtual card payments from customers while receiving a real-time view of their outstanding invoices and current cash flow.
  • Billtrust's order-to-cash platform offers suppliers a complete solution for every accounts receivable process including credit decisioning, ordering, invoicing, payments, cash application and collections.
  • It also includes access to Billtrust's Business Payments Network, which connects suppliers to buyer portals and buyers they represent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.