American Express and Billtrust join hands for offering suppliers a solution
Apr. 28, 2022 9:52 AM ETBTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS), AXPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a collaboration with Billtrust (NASDAQ:BTRS) for enabling suppliers to streamline acceptance of American Express virtual cards.
- With this integration, suppliers will have the ability to automate and accelerate virtual card payments from customers while receiving a real-time view of their outstanding invoices and current cash flow.
- Billtrust's order-to-cash platform offers suppliers a complete solution for every accounts receivable process including credit decisioning, ordering, invoicing, payments, cash application and collections.
- It also includes access to Billtrust's Business Payments Network, which connects suppliers to buyer portals and buyers they represent.