Activist hedge fund Elliott builds stake in Suncor, sees 50% upside to share price
Apr. 28, 2022 9:59 AM ETSU, CNQBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ahead of the market open Thursday, Elliott Associates, a $50b+ activist hedge fund, announced a 3.4% stake in Suncor (SU).
- In a letter to the Company, Elliott cited the need for Suncor (SU) to shed its "overly bureaucratic corporate culture" and return to "the dynamism that not long ago made Suncor (SU) the most valuable energy company in Canada."
- The letter flagged several operational and safety issues which have plagued the business in recent years.
- Since it was announced that Mark Little would take over as CEO in Q4 2018, shares have risen ~4%; during that same period, Canadian Natural (CNQ) shares have risen 124%.
- Ahead of Q1 earnings, Canadian oil investors are looking for management teams to capture the benefits of the best Canadian energy macro environment in history; if Suncor (SU) delivers this quarter, it's likely a positive for shares, but if they continue to underperform, Elliott is likely to become increasingly vocal about the need for a change in management.