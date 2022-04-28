MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares are rising around 3% in Thursday morning trading after Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy upgraded the company to Outperform from Market Perform.

Shares of MSCI are off more than 33% over the past six months in a move that creates an attractive entry point, O'Shaughnessy wrote in a note to clients.

For a fundamental view, MSCI (MSCI) has "a business model that can sustain double-digit revenue growth as well as margin expansion over the medium-term, and MSCI is clearly the market leader in an ESG space that shows no signs of slowing down," the analyst explained.

Still, as stock market volatility takes hold, it's important to note that approximately 20% of MSCI's revenue is linked to market valuations, so further declines would lead to negative revisions, O'Shaughnessy warned. Meanwhile, the Consensus EPS Revision Trend for the quarters leading up to Q4 has been largely flat since Oct. 2021.

Raymond James' Outperform rating diverges from the Quant Ratings' Hold, but agrees with Wall Street Analysts' Buy (3 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 5 Hold, 1 Sell).

Earlier, MSCI and MarketAxess teamed up to create portfolio analytics solutions.