Everbridge chairman, three other directors to see challenge from activist Ancora
Apr. 28, 2022 10:04 AM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) activist Ancora Holdings Group said it plans to withhold votes for four directors, including Chairman Jamie Ellertson, as the firm pushes the company to sell itself.
- Ancora will also withhold votes for directors Bruns Grayson, Richard D’Amore and Kent Mathy, according to a statement.
- "We are deeply troubled by the Board’s apparent inaction, which we believe illustrates that several incumbent directors are either unable or unwilling to advance stockholders’ best interests or embrace and act on stockholder feedback," Ancora said in a letter to holders.
- The proxy fight from Ancora escalates a battle that began last month when the activist called for the public-warning technology company to sell itself. Ancora, which owns an approximate 4% stake in Everbridge, believes the company may be worth $70 share in a takeout.
- Ancora earlier this month said that it understands that multiples financial sponsors are interested in acquiring the public-warning technology company.
- The activist sale push come as Everbridge (EVBG) shares had plunged in recent months before the activist disclosed its stake last month, including a 45% decline on Dec. 10 following the surprise resignation of Chief Executive David Meredith.