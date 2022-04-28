Taboola and the Ströer Content expand exclusive partnership until 2028

Apr. 28, 2022 10:07 AM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Ströer Content, home of Ströer's digital publishers, including well-known and high-reach brands including t-online, GIGA and Watson announced a new, exclusive partnership.
  • With the new deal, the exclusive partnership's total term has crossed the 11-year mark and continues to focus on the implementation of many offerings across Taboola product portfolio.
  • "With the high-reach portals t-online.de, GIGA and Watson, Ströer has built indispensable media brands that are particularly popular with a very diverse group of readers," CEO and founder Adam Singolda commented.
