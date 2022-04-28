Health equipment maker Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is trading lower for the sixth straight session in the morning hours Thursday despite reporting better than expected financials for 2Q fiscal 2022.

Revenue for the quarter reached ~$1.4B to exceed forecasts by $150M even after a ~7% YoY decline, and the company attributed the revenue contraction to lower sales of COVID-19 assays.

Meanwhile, organic revenue excluding COVID-19 revenue slipped ~2% YoY on a constant currency basis amid Omicron-driven impact early in the quarter, while semiconductor chip shortages affected the Breast Health division.

However, the management raised the full-year revenue and EPS guidance to stand in line with the consensus.

Commenting on the results, many Wall Street analysts have cut their price targets on Hologic (HOLX), citing COVID's impact on the core business.

While Omicron testing upside drove better-than-expected revenue and earnings as anticipated, “COVID headwinds, alongside gantry chip shortages, impact base business performance,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Tejas Savant wrote. They maintained the Equal Weight rating on the stock and trimmed the price target to $72 from $75 per share.

Meanwhile, SVB Leerink cut the target to $82 from $85 per share, noting a COVID-driven guidance raise and persisting impact of supply chain issues on FY22.

However, the firm argues that the company’s solid balance sheet gives it more leeway in capital deployment.

“We believe that COVID testing is likely to remain in place for reasonable duration as the endemic nature of it continues to drive testing volumes, giving room for supply chain headwinds to be resolved,” Leerink added, reiterating the Outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG and Raymond James were among other firms to cut price targets on Hologic (HOLX) in response to 2Q FY22 results.

Currently, the company has an $81.82 per share target on Wall Street.