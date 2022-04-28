J&J seeks approval of Zytiga/Zejula combination for prostate cancer to EMA
Apr. 28, 2022 10:13 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)MYOVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of a combination of Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Zejula (niraparib) for prostate cancer.
- The approval Janssen is seeking is for the combination plus prednisolone for patients with prostate cancer who have progressed to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and are positive for homologous recombination repair (HRR)+ gene alterations.
- The application is supported by data from the phase 3 MAGNITUDE study that showed a statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival in those receiving the combination compared to those on placebo or Zytiga and prednisolone.
- In February, an EMA advisory panel issued a positive opinion on Myovant Sciences' (MYOV) Orgovyx (relugolix) for advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.