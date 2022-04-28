FDA clears Nanox's HealthOST device which can be used for spine analysis in osteoporosis
Apr. 28, 2022 10:13 AM ETNano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) on Thursday said its unit Nanox.AI got a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) premarket medical device clearance for its HealthOST device, an AI software that provides clinicians with a spinal analysis to help in the treatment of musculoskeletal disease, such as osteoporosis.
- The device can also measure and analyze vertebral fractures and low bone density.
- NNOX said this is Nanox.AI's 10th FDA clearance.
- HealthOST is indicated for use in patients aged 50 and over undergoing CT scan for any clinical indication that includes at least four vertebrae in the T1-L4 portion of the spine and T11-L4 portions of the spine.
- NNOX stock -1.8% to $9.53 in morning trade.