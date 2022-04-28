Mortgage rates sustain their 5% levels thus impacting purchase demand

Apr. 28, 2022

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.10% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Apr. 28, 2022, down marginally from last week when it averaged 5.11%; higher than 2.98% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
  • "The combination of swift home price growth and the fastest mortgage rate increase in over forty years is finally affecting purchase demand. Homebuyers navigating the current environment are coping in a variety of ways, including switching to adjustable-rate mortgages, moving away from expensive coastal cities, and looking to more affordable suburbs. We expect the decline in demand to soften home price growth to a more sustainable pace later this year," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.40% with an average 0.9 point, up from last week when it averaged 4.38% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.31%.
  • 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.78% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.75% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.64%.
  • In this week, mortgage applications dropped 8.3% from the past week: refinance applications were down 9% and purchase apps declined 7.6%.
  • The central bank has signaled that it will raise rates more six times in 2022, and likely several more times in 2023.
  • A tightening monetary policy will reduce originations in 2022 and 2023; Fannie's Economic and Strategic Research dropped its projected single-family mortgage origination volume for 2022 from $3T to $2.8T (2021 levels stood at $4.5T); also downsized the 2023 forecast from $2.7T to $2.4T.
  • Homebuilding stocks: (DHI), (KBH), (PHM), (TOL), (LEN), (TPH), (NVR)
  • ETFs Watch: (XHB), (REM), (REZ), (HOMZ)
