The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it is suing Vale (NYSE:VALE) over how the company disclosed mining safety practices before a 2019 tailings dam collapse that killed 270 people.

The SEC accuses Vale (VALE) of misleading investors for several years about the risks posed by the dam, saying the company manipulated multiple dam safety audits and issued sustainability reports that said it followed the "strictest international practices" for dam safety.

The Wall Street Journal says the SEC's focus on sustainability reports is a new tactic for the agency, which says investors increasingly factor environmental issues such as climate change into their decisions.

After Wednesday's market close, Vale reported a 20% Y/Y drop in Q1 net profit to $4.45B while approving its biggest-ever stock buyback program.