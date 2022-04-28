Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock is gaining 2.0% in Thursday morning trading after Q1 income rose 10% Y/Y, bolstered by strong Corporate and Investment Bank profits and recovering Consumer and Payments businesses.

Due litigation and conduct charges in Q1, combined with expectations for inflation and performance costs, Barclays (BCS) raised its FY2022 cost guidance ~£15B from its previous guidance of ~£12B.

Q1 results included costs related to the over-issuance of securities in the U.S. and customer remediation of a legacy loan portfolio.

Q1 group income of £6.5B rose 10%. In its Corporate and Investment Bank, strong Fixed Income, Commodities & Currency and Equities performance more than offset weaker Investment Banking fees.

Total operating expenses of £4.11B rose from £3.58B a year ago, included £0.5B related to the over-issuance of securities in the U.S. and the legacy loan portfolio remediation costs. Excluding litigation and conduct, costs were £3.6B, up 1% Y/Y.

Q1 net interest income of £2.34B rose 26% Y/Y; net fee, commission and other income of £4.2B rose 3%.

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity of 11.5% fell from 14.7% in Q1 2021.

In Barclays (BCS) UK, total income rose 5% to £1.65B, primarily driven by rising interest rate environment in the U.K. Personal Banking income rose 11% to £1.02B; Barclaycard Consumer UK income fell 12% to £276M; Business Banking income rose 4% to £351M.

In Barclays (BCS) International, total income rose to £4.82B from £4.40B in Q1 2021. CIB income increased 10% to £3.94B (within that segment Global Markets income jumped 26% on FICC and Equities; Investment Banking fees income dropped 25%, and Corporate, Transaction Banking Income increased 19%). Consumer, Cards and Payments income rose 10%.

Earlier, Barclays (BCS) GAAP EPS of 8.40p, revenue of £6.5B