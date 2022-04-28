Freddie Mac Q1 earnings mixed as net interest income slides from prior quarter

Apr. 28, 2022 10:30 AM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Freddie Mac sign in Washington D.C., USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Q1 earnings came in mixed as net interest income fell over the previous quarter, but remained elevated Y/Y amid continued mortgage portfolio growth.

Q1 net interest income of $4.1B compared with $4.76B in Q4 2021 and $3.64B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 non-interest income of $1.41B surged from $277M in Q4 2021 and $541M in Q1 2021, driven by higher net investment gains.

Revenue of $5.85B blew past the average analyst estimate of $3.85B and rose from $5.57B in Q4 2021 and $5.3B in Q1 2021.

Its mortgage portfolio of $2.9T increased 17% over the year-ago period, due to ongoing house price appreciation and strong home purchase activity.

Single-Family new business activity dipped 43% Y/Y to $207B as refinance activity moderated amid climbing mortgage rates. For its Multifamily segment, new business activity of $15B increased 7% Y/Y.

Furthermore, "Single-Family serious delinquencies have declined to their lowest point in two years, and Multifamily delinquencies are at near pre-pandemic levels as well," said CEO Michael J. DeVito.

Previously, (April 25) Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 11.5% in March.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.