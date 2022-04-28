Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Q1 earnings came in mixed as net interest income fell over the previous quarter, but remained elevated Y/Y amid continued mortgage portfolio growth.

Q1 net interest income of $4.1B compared with $4.76B in Q4 2021 and $3.64B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 non-interest income of $1.41B surged from $277M in Q4 2021 and $541M in Q1 2021, driven by higher net investment gains.

Revenue of $5.85B blew past the average analyst estimate of $3.85B and rose from $5.57B in Q4 2021 and $5.3B in Q1 2021.

Its mortgage portfolio of $2.9T increased 17% over the year-ago period, due to ongoing house price appreciation and strong home purchase activity.

Single-Family new business activity dipped 43% Y/Y to $207B as refinance activity moderated amid climbing mortgage rates. For its Multifamily segment, new business activity of $15B increased 7% Y/Y.

Furthermore, "Single-Family serious delinquencies have declined to their lowest point in two years, and Multifamily delinquencies are at near pre-pandemic levels as well," said CEO Michael J. DeVito.

Previously, (April 25) Freddie Mac's mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 11.5% in March.