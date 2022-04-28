ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares climbed as much as 10%, Thursday, in the wake of the business-software company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results amid what has been a rough-and-tumble period for software developers.

Late Wednesday, ServiceNow (NOW) reported earnings of $1.76 a share, excluding one-time items, on $1.72 billion in revenue. Wall Street analysts had forecast the company to earn $1.70 a share, on $1.7 billion in sales. During the same period a year ago, ServiceNow (NOW) earned $1.52 a share, on revenue of $1.36 billion.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss ServiceNow's (NOW) results, Chief Executive Bill McDermott referred to the effects of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine on his company's business. McDermott said that while there are "significant challenges in the world, particularly in the Eastern European situation, ServiceNow (NOW) hasn't seen a "material impact" on its operations due to the conflict.

"To the contrary," McDermott said. "The challenges have underscored the urgency of investment in digital business."

ServiceNow (NOW) said a sign of its business performance could be seen in its subscription revenue. Sales of subscriptions in the first quarter reached $1.63 billion, a 26% increase from a year ago.

Going forward, ServiceNow (NOW) expects to report second-quarter subscription revenue of $1.67 billion to $1.675 billion.