1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock is not smelling very sweet on Thursday as shares plummet over 20%.

The massive drop for the stock comes as management took to cutting more than stems in its fiscal third quarter earnings release. After reporting wide misses on EPS and revenue figures for the first quarter despite the Valentine’s Day tailwind, the company slashed guidance for the coming quarter as well.

The updated full year guidance has been revised to reflect revenue growth of 3% to 5%, well below the 7% to 9% forecast in the prior quarter.

The release blames “continuing headwinds associated with the ongoing pandemic, increased costs for labor, inbound and outbound shipping and marketing, as well as consumer concerns regarding rising price inflation and geopolitical issues” for the reeled-in forecast.

It is also worth noting that the 7% to 9% anticipated in January was itself a revision from 10% to 12% initially expected. The stock had also slumped by over 20% in its January report due to that disappointment. Shares of 1-800 Flowers (FLWS -20.9%) have fallen over 60% since the start of 2022.

“Looking ahead, the current macroeconomy is highly unpredictable, with rising inflation and other factors impacting both costs and consumer demand,” CEO Chris McCann reiterated in reviewing the company’s road ahead. “However, it is important to note that we have faced challenging macro market conditions in the past…we are confident that we will continue to grow our company and build shareholder value over the long term.”

In light of the reaction to the earnings forecast, the market appears less confident on that prospect.

Read more on why SeekingAlpha’s Quant team has been warning about 1-800 Flowers since February.