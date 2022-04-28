Germany drops opposition, paves way for EU Russian oil embargo

The Energy Relationship Between Russia and the European Union. Europe Has Become So Dependent on Russia for Gas

Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Germany has opposed sanctioning Russian oil imports into Europe; however, Thursday German government officials said they are prepared to stop buying Russian oil, according to the Wall Street Journal (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE).
  • The move comes following EU Commission plans to end Russian coal imports later this summer (BTU) (CEIX).
  • While US and Canadian embargoes were largely symbolic, as seaborne crude previously destined for North American ports could simply sail east, the EU Embargo could have a meaningful impact on global supplies.
  • With Russian ports running near maximum capacity, reduced pipeline exports to European refiners would be difficult to re-route to global markets and likely to lead to reduced global supplies.
  • The Druzhba pipeline connecting Russia to six oil refineries in Germany, Poland, Austria and Hungary has capacity to export ~1mb/d, and a European oil embargo would likely remove Druzhba barrels from global oil markets.
  • Earlier Thursday, Total (TTE) indicated that sanctions would reduce Russian oil and oil product supplies by 2-3mb/d, as distillate exports have already been impacted by self-sanctioning.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.