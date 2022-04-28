Germany drops opposition, paves way for EU Russian oil embargo
Apr. 28, 2022 10:47 AM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)XLE, BTU, CEIX, TTEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Germany has opposed sanctioning Russian oil imports into Europe; however, Thursday German government officials said they are prepared to stop buying Russian oil, according to the Wall Street Journal (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE).
- The move comes following EU Commission plans to end Russian coal imports later this summer (BTU) (CEIX).
- While US and Canadian embargoes were largely symbolic, as seaborne crude previously destined for North American ports could simply sail east, the EU Embargo could have a meaningful impact on global supplies.
- With Russian ports running near maximum capacity, reduced pipeline exports to European refiners would be difficult to re-route to global markets and likely to lead to reduced global supplies.
- The Druzhba pipeline connecting Russia to six oil refineries in Germany, Poland, Austria and Hungary has capacity to export ~1mb/d, and a European oil embargo would likely remove Druzhba barrels from global oil markets.
- Earlier Thursday, Total (TTE) indicated that sanctions would reduce Russian oil and oil product supplies by 2-3mb/d, as distillate exports have already been impacted by self-sanctioning.