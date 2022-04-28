The highlight from the Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS -3.6%) earnings report was clearly Singapore where the casino operator generated $121M of adjusted EBITDA with a stronger tally recorded month by month.

CBRE Equity Research stuck with a Hold rating on LVS, although it pointed to some good news on the regulatory front.

Analyst John DeCree: "The current concessions have been extended to yearend and LVS remains optimistic that the re-tender process should be concluded by then. The successful completion of the concession rebids will remove a long-standing overhang for the shares, but we still need to see signs of a sustainable reopening and fundamental recovery in GGR to get more constructive on Macau."

The firm clipped its price target on LVS to $41 from $47, which works out to 12.3X the lowered FY23 consolidated adjusted EBITDA estimate.

Jefferies is also on the sidelines with a Hold rating on LVS and price target of $40, saying the waiting continues for the recovery of operations in Macau and for the direction of growth investment with its considerable capital resources. "These uncertainties challenge our forecasting process near term and long term, which offsets the considerable upside potential of earnings recovery," warned analyst David Katz.

On the more bullish side, UBS reiterated a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS), while clipping the price target to $44. Analyst Robin Farley thinks investors should be heartened by LVS being on track to generate a $1B of EBITDA out of Singapore over a 12-month period.

