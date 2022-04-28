Cemex (NYSE:CX) bounces off YTD lows Thursday after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, even as net profit fell 70% from a year ago when it benefited from a one-time $600M gain from asset sales.

Q1 net profit of $198M, or $0.13/ADS, from $665M in the year-earlier quarter, as revenues rose 12% to $3.77B due to higher prices across markets; EBITDA rose 3% to $691M.

Q1 sales by volume fell 1% Y/Y to 15.8M metric tons, but ready-mix concrete sales rose 6% to 12.2M cm and aggregates volume increased 7% to 33.9M tons.

Sales in Cemex's (CX) two largest markets, the U.S. and Mexico, rose 18% and 7%, respectively.

Cemex (CX) said cement prices rose 12%, although it is optimistic that it can recover the higher cost of inputs including energy and freight; the company expects energy costs per ton of cement produced to rise 35%, up from its previous estimate of 19%.

The company maintained its full-year outlook for mid-single digit EBITDA growth while lowering projected capital spending to $1.2B from $1.3B.

Cemex (CX) shares have dropped 36% YTD and 44% during the past year.